UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed, Japan’s PM Discuss Strategic Partnership

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Japan’s PM discuss strategic partnership

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, as part of his official visit to Japan.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Prime Minister Kishida and the Japanese people. He highlighted the deep-rooted relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Kishida welcomed Sheikh Abdullah and his delegation in Japan. He conveyed his greetings and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two sides discussed ways of strengthening the overall strategic partnership between the UAE and Japan, as well as taking advantage of available opportunities to boost their comprehensive ties.


They also discussed their strategic cooperation in the energy sector and their joint action as part of the relevant efforts of international organisations.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah stressed that the UAE and Japan have built a pioneering example of strategic cooperation over the past 50 years. He noted the keenness to build on current opportunities to achieve their interests as part of the UAE-Japan strategic partnership, for the benefit of the two peoples and countries.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Commercial Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Shihab Ahmed Al Faheem, Ambassador of the UAE to Japan.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Visit Japan Best

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority issues standards for physio ..

Dubai Health Authority issues standards for physiotherapy services in emirate

16 minutes ago
 Meta Plans to Launch Twitter Rival App - Reports

Meta Plans to Launch Twitter Rival App - Reports

21 minutes ago
 South Korean Foreign Ministry Summons Chinese Dipl ..

South Korean Foreign Ministry Summons Chinese Diplomat After Remarks on Foreign ..

21 minutes ago
 7 centres to facilitate tourists to be establishe ..

7 centres to facilitate tourists to be established on Eid in Murree

22 minutes ago
 Over 80,000 junior class students to be introduced ..

Over 80,000 junior class students to be introduced with three subjects in summer ..

22 minutes ago
 Gulburg Greens to continue support ICCI in busines ..

Gulburg Greens to continue support ICCI in business development

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.