Abdullah Bin Zayed, Jordanian FM Discuss Latest Developments In Al-Aqsa

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2023 | 12:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Ayman Al Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, reviewed advancing bilateral relations between the two nations across various fields.

The two top diplomats tackled a number of regional and international topics of mutual concern, reaffirming their countries' continued efforts towards resolving regional crises and achieving security and stability in the region.

They also emphasised the need to further promote the efforts aimed at achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, underscoring the need to stop all illegal Israeli measures that undermine the two-state solution.

The two sides underlined the UAE and Jordan condemning the Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir's storming of the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque, as being as a violation of the international law and a grave escalation.

They also stressed the need to stop all Israeli violations of Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling on Israel to respect the existing historical and legal status quo, and not to compromise the authority of the Jerusalem Endowment Administration and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed underscored the need to respect the role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in caring for the sanctities and endowments in accordance with the international law and the existing historical status quo.

For his part, Al Safadi affirmed that Jordan will continue to devote all its capabilities to protect the holy sites and ensure respect for the existing historical and legal status quo therein, warning of the seriousness of the Israeli violations of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

