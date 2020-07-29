Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss regional developments, bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has reviewed the prospects of further enhancing the brotherly relations with Jordan in a phone call with Ayman Al Safadi, the Kingdom's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

During the call, the two top diplomats exchanged views over a number of issues of common interest, including the situation in Libya.

Sheikh Abdullah also emphasised the depth of relations binding the two countries and the determination of their leadership to continue supporting cooperation across all fronts to the best interests of their peoples.

The two ministers also addressed the developments of the COVID-19 and the two countries' efforts to grapple with the fallout of the pandemic.