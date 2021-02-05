Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM review latest regional developments, common challenges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2021) ABU DHABI, 4th February 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received on Thursday Ayman Al Safadi, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and Jordan, in the light of the historical bonds between the two brotherly countries and in line with the directives of their leadership.

The two sides reviewed the outcomes of the meeting, held last month between His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, HM King Abdullah II of Jordan and ways to translate them into practical achievements with positive impact on the two countries in a way that will enhance coordination and consultations on regional developments and issues of common interest for the common good of the Arab world.

Sheikh Abdullah and Al Safadi also discussed the latest developments of the global battle against COVID-19. They stressed the importance of increased cooperation to fight the pandemic and mitigate its impact.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the distinguished Emirati-Jordanian relations, thanks to the support of the two countries' leadership. He stressed their keenness to enhance cooperation across all fronts.

Al Safadi commended the UAE's fraternal stances in support of Jordan and its efforts to overcome economic challenges. He also thanked Sheikh Abdullah for the support enjoyed by the Jordanian community in the UAE.

Sheikh Abdullah and Al Safadi also discussed regional developments and efforts to resolve crises and defuse tension in the region to perpetuate security and stability.

The two sides also emphasised the importance of strengthening joint Arab action in the face of the besetting challenges and to safeguard Arab interests and confront intervention in the Arab affairs.

In this context, the two ministers discussed preparations for the extraordinary meeting of the Arab Foreign Ministers, to be held in Cairo on 8th of February.

"The current challenges call for reinforcing joint Arab action in the various fields, to ensure development and prosperity for the Arab nations and to maintain their security and stability," Sheikh Abdullah said.

He added that external interventions in the Arab countries' affairs provide a fertile ground for extremism and hate speech and undermine efforts to lay foundations of regional security and stability.

The two chief diplomats underscored their countries' support for the efforts made by the government of Iraq to strengthen their country's stability, ensure its territorial integrity and sovereignty, and fulfill the ambitions of their people.

They also underlined the necessity of defusing tension in the Gulf Region through upholding the principles of good neighborliness and non-intervention in the internal affairs of Arab countries.

The Jordanian foreign minister re-affirmed that Jordan's security is inseparable from the security of the Gulf states, emphasising on the Kingdom of Jordan's solidarity with all its sisterly nations and all steps taken by them to protect their security, stability and interests.

The two ministers agreed to continue coordination and consultations on common regional challenges and issues.

Sheikh Abdullah hosted a banquet in honour of the Jordanian minister and his accompanying delegation