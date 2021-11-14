UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed, Jordanian Foreign Minister Discuss Regional, International Developments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 02:30 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian Foreign Minister discuss regional, international developments

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The meeting, which was held in Dubai, dealt with the brotherly relations between the UAE and Jordan and ways to enhance frameworks of joint cooperation between the two countries across various fields.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed a number of issues of common concern and the situation in the middle East, in addition to regional and international developments.

Sheikh Abdullah commended the distinguished UAE-Jordan relations and the keenness to further develop them in all sectors to meet the aspirations of the leaderships of both countries and peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah and Al Safadi agreed to continue coordination and consultation on various common issues and challenges.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Middle East All

Recent Stories

UAE Foreign Minister, Luxembourg&#039;s counterpar ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Luxembourg&#039;s counterpart review ties

48 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE to host critical COP28 summit

Local Press: UAE to host critical COP28 summit

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2021

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

6 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development ..

UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development of sports

14 hours ago
 Finland win keeps pressure on world champions Fran ..

Finland win keeps pressure on world champions France

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.