Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian Foreign Minister discuss regional, international developments

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The meeting, which was held in Dubai, dealt with the brotherly relations between the UAE and Jordan and ways to enhance frameworks of joint cooperation between the two countries across various fields.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed a number of issues of common concern and the situation in the middle East, in addition to regional and international developments.

Sheikh Abdullah commended the distinguished UAE-Jordan relations and the keenness to further develop them in all sectors to meet the aspirations of the leaderships of both countries and peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah and Al Safadi agreed to continue coordination and consultation on various common issues and challenges.