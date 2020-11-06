Abdullah bin Zayed, Josep Borrell discuss latest regional, global developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Vice-President of the European Commission, discussed over the phone avenues of cooperation between the UAE and the EU.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Borrell, also discussed an array of regional and international issues of common concern, including developments in Europe and the recent terrorist operations in France and several European countries.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in Ethiopia and the importance of enhancing security and stability in the Horn of Africa country. They also agreed on the importance of continuing consultations between the two nations on this issue.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s firm position in condemning extremism and terrorism in all its manifestations and forms and its solidarity with the friendly countries of the world in their war against it.

He also affirmed the UAE's keenness to strengthen its bilateral relations with the EU countries and to develop cooperation in all fields.