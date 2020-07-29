UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed, Kenyan FM Review Bilateral Relations, Global Fight Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:45 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Kenyan FM review bilateral relations, global fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has reviewed the prospects of further enhancing relations with Kenya in a phone call with Raychelle Awour Omamo, the African country's Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs.

During the call, the two ministers addressed the developments of the COVID-19 and the two nations' efforts to grapple with the fallout of the pandemic.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the importance of enhancing international efforts to secure a vaccine for the disease and the necessity of accelerating cooperation with international organisations in this respect.

He hailed the distinguished relations between the two nations and reiterated UAE's determination to boost its relations with all African countries.

For her part, the Kenyan minister commended the support provided by the UAE for her country in its fight against the repercussions of the coronavirus.

"Kenya is looking forward to growing its cooperation with the UAE in all fields to the best interests of the peoples of the two friendly nations," she added.

Related Topics

UAE Kenya All Cabinet Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Cypriot FM discuss efforts to ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss regional ..

21 minutes ago

ADJD launches &quot;Barzah with a businessman&quot ..

1 hour ago

Minister of Economy reviews Interim Committee’s ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed pledges to continue implementing ..

2 hours ago

Corniche Hospital&#039;s staff becomes second fami ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.