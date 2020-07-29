Abdullah bin Zayed, Kenyan FM review bilateral relations, global fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has reviewed the prospects of further enhancing relations with Kenya in a phone call with Raychelle Awour Omamo, the African country's Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs.

During the call, the two ministers addressed the developments of the COVID-19 and the two nations' efforts to grapple with the fallout of the pandemic.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the importance of enhancing international efforts to secure a vaccine for the disease and the necessity of accelerating cooperation with international organisations in this respect.

He hailed the distinguished relations between the two nations and reiterated UAE's determination to boost its relations with all African countries.

For her part, the Kenyan minister commended the support provided by the UAE for her country in its fight against the repercussions of the coronavirus.

"Kenya is looking forward to growing its cooperation with the UAE in all fields to the best interests of the peoples of the two friendly nations," she added.