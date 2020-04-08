UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed, Korean FM Discuss Bilateral Relations, Ways To Combat COVID-19

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 02:15 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Korean FM discuss bilateral relations, ways to combat COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Kang Kyung-wha, Foreign Minister of South Korea, discussed the strategic bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in all fields.

In a telephone call, Sheikh Abdullah and Kyung-wha reviewed the latest developments in COVID-19 crisis and its impacts on various countries of the world and efforts taken by the UAE and South Korea to address this challenge and the importance of joint coordination and exchange of expertise to contain the pandemic and overcome its repercussions.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the distinguished strategic relations between the UAE and South Korea and their keenness on enhancing them and cooperation in the best interest of the two friendly peoples.

He also praised the measures taken by Korea to combat COVID-19 which contributed to the decline in infection rates.

He also indicated the importance of strengthening channels of communication and cooperation between countries and the concerted global efforts to contain the pandemic.

Sheikh Abdullah hailed the existing cooperation between the two countries which underscores the strategic partnership between the two sides. He also lauded the support provided by South Korea to the UAE to fight COVID-19.

