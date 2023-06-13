Abdullah bin Zayed, Korean Foreign Minister jointly chair inaugural bilateral strategic dialogue

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Park Jin, Foreign Minister of Republic of Korea, co-chaired the first bilateral strategic dialogue between the foreign ministries of the UAE and Republic of Korea, which took place in Seoul.

The dialogue is one of the outcomes of the official visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Republic of Korea in 2019, during which a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the bilateral strategic dialogue between the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Korea was signed.

During the strategic dialogue, Sheikh Abdullah emphasised that the two countries are bound by deep-rooted and exceptional developmental relations, which resulted in many significant achievements.

He also noted that their relations, which began more than 40 years ago, have witnessed several stages of growth, development, effective collaboration and beneficial actions. The signing of the Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two countries in 2018 created a strong impetus and achieved progress in the trajectory of their relations, opening broader horizons for overall cooperation.

Sheikh Abdullah congratulated Foreign Minister Park on Korea's election as a member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council for the 2024-2025 term, which is the third time it was elected to join the council after it previously held a non-permanent seat and served in 1996-1997 and 2013-2014.

He also commended Korea's efforts to safeguard international peace and security.

He then expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Park for the warm reception he received, as well as his hope that the strategic dialogue between the two countries would serve as a platform for deepening their strategic cooperation and overall partnership.

During the strategic dialogue, the two sides discussed the solid friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as opportunities for enhancing their bilateral cooperation in various areas, including the economy, trade, investment, culture, education, energy, climate, scientific research, healthcare and advanced technology.

It also tackled the common priorities of the two countries in the UN Security Council, their bilateral cooperation within international organisations, and ways of supporting multilateral efforts to solve various international issues and challenges.

The dialogue also reviewed the joint cooperation between the two countries in combatting climate change, primarily as they have successfully implemented several strategic and vital projects in the clean energy and peaceful nuclear energy sectors.

The UAE is preparing to host the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in November at Expo City Dubai.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed that he is anticipating Republic of Korea's participation in COP28, stating that the cooperation between the two friendly countries in this area and in adopting clean and renewable energy solutions are a model to be followed.

The strategic dialogue was attended by Saeed Al Hajri, Assistant Foreign Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Science and Technology, Dr. Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Health, and Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to Republic of Korea.

