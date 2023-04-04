PRISTINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz, Kosovo's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora.

During the meeting, which took place in Pristina, Kosovo, the UAE top diplomat and Gërvalla-Schwarz discussed UAE-Kosovo cooperation and prospects to boost their collaboration across various sectors. They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern, as well as the situation in the Balkans and relevant regional and global developments.

Sheikh Abdullah underscored the strong and distinguished relations between the UAE and Kosovo, and their keenness to enhance them to serve the mutual interests of their countries and peoples.

For her part, the Kosovan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora highlighted the significance of this visit in growing cooperation between the two countries.

She also lauded the UAE's support of Kosovo at various levels, stressing the Emirates' prominent status on the regional and global scene.

Attending the meeting were Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Nabila Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Montenegro and Non-Resident Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina and to Kosovo.

Sheikh Abdullah arrived earlier today in Kosovo on a working visit. Upon his arrival, he was welcomed at the airport by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of Kosovo.