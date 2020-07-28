UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Discuss Bilateral Relations And Efforts To Contain Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 12:30 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations and efforts to contain pandemic

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2020) During a recent phone call, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, discussed with Chingiz Aidarbekov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, joint cooperation between the UAE and Kyrgyzstan in the economic, trade, investment, technology, science and food security sectors.

Sheikh Abdullah and Aidarbekov also reviewed the latest developments of the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to contain its implications. They praised the ongoing level of cooperation between their countries in confronting the pandemic and containing its consequences.

His Highness affirmed the strong UAE-Kyrgyzstan ties across various areas.

For his part, Aidarbekov expressed his country's aspiration to further expand mutual cooperation, praising the UAE for the medical and humanitarian support it provided Kyrgyzstan in the wake of the pandemic.

The Kyrgyzstani minister also congratulated the UAE leadership, government and people on its successful mission to Mars with Hope Probe, stressing that this achievement is a source of pride and hope for the whole world, especially at a time troubled with the spread of COVID-19.

