Abdullah Bin Zayed Lauds Korea's Support For UAE's Hosting Of 'COP 28' In 2023

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 12:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has thanked South Korea for its support to the UAE’s offer to host the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Abu Dhabi in 2023.

In a statement, Sheikh Abdullah said, "We greatly value the stance of our friends in South Korea and we firmly believe that coordination and collaboration is the best way to achieve progress. We are pleased to support the Republic of Korea’s offer to host COP33.

The keen interest in hosting this conference reflects how highly climate action sits on the international agenda."

The UAE views climate action as "critically important and sees it as a mean of achieving economic growth while reducing the impacts of climate change," he added.

Sheikh Abdullah concluded by saying, "We have a proven track record of achievements in this regard and we look forward to the official confirmation of the UAE as host of COP 28, where we will focus on achieving real and tangible progress in climate action to keep pace with global ambitions."

