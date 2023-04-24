UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Lauds Saudi Arabia For Evacuating UAE Citizens From Sudan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2023 | 07:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2023) ABU DHABI, 24th April 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has praised Saudi Arabia for its crucial role in evacuating Emirati and other foreign citizens from Sudan to their country during a phone call with Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Abdullah also expressed his gratitude to the Saudi minister for their significant efforts in ensuring the safe evacuation processes, which were carried out in collaboration with various countries.

