Abdullah Bin Zayed Lauds Work Of UAE Polio Vaccination Campaign In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has praised the work of the UAE Polio Vaccination Campaign in Pakistan.

In a phone call with the campaign’s team, and with the participation of Abdullah Khalifa Al Ghafli, Director of the UAE Pakistan Assistance Programme (UAE PAP), and several of the team’s members, Sheikh Abdullah said, "Today, due to the commitment and courage of the UAE Polio Vaccination Campaign, we are now closer than ever before to achieving the objective of having a world free from polio."

On the annual World Polio Day which is observed on 24th of October, Sheikh Abdullah sent a message of appreciation to the campaign’s members and the children who benefitted from the teams’ work.

The campaign has provided 583,240,876 polio vaccine doses from 2014 to September 2021, benefitting over 102 million Pakistani children.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed that the significant success achieved by the campaign in Pakistan is the outcome of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, along with the close monitoring of H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

He then highlighted his pride and appreciation for the work of the campaign in Pakistan, which underscores the humanitarian approach of the UAE and its keenness to support friendly countries, as well as to assist the global efforts aimed at eradicating polio.

He also said that eradicating polio is not an easy mission, noting that promoting international cooperation and forging partnerships are among the key factors that will help maintain progress.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed that the UAE has adopted a pioneering humanitarian work approach, highlighting its leading initiatives and thanking Emirati field teams who helped achieve the campaign’s objectives.

From his side, Al Ghafli said that the campaign underscores the commitment of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to protect millions from polio and ensure children have the opportunity for a healthier future.

The campaign is taking place under the framework of the initiative of Sheikh Mohamed to eradicate polio around the world.

