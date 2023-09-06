(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has launched the Strategy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) 2023-2026, at a ceremony held at the Ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi. Sheikh Abdullah also honoured the winners of the 4th MoFA Excellence Award at the ceremony.

Attending the ceremony were Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Under-Secretary at MoFA; as well as several officials from the Ministry.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the efforts of MoFA's teams and their role in formulating the Ministry's four-year strategy, further enhancing the UAE's diplomatic work and the country's regional and global status, underscoring the importance of doubling efforts to transform services, seize available opportunities and overcome existing challenges in the next four years.

The UAE top diplomat explained that the new strategy aligns with the Principles of the 50 and works to help achieve the 'We the UAE 2031' vision, while ensuring that the country's foreign policy is built around promoting the UAE's status as a capital of peace and humanitarian work, and establishing it as a leading global model of diplomacy.

The Ministry's team spotlighted details related to MoFA's 2023-2026 strategy, noting that it comprises five pillars, and they are ‘enhancing the UAE’s reputation and soft power'; ‘bolstering the UAE’s role in the global dialogue on development and relevant activities'; ‘boosting the UAE’s economic impact and competitiveness at the regional and global levels to drive prosperity and development'; ‘protecting the interests of the Emirati community abroad by providing exceptional consular services’; and ‘supporting global efforts to maintain regional peace and stability, develop strong strategic relations and respect international law’.

At the end of the ceremony, Sheikh Abdullah honoured the winners of the Ministry's 4th Excellence Award and congratulated them on their achievement.