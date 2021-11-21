UrduPoint.com

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) ABU DHABI, 21st November 2021 (WAM) - In celebration of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, H.H. Sheikh Abdulla bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has launched Mubadala’s television commercial (TVC) titled 50 Years of Progress taking viewers on a journey through the nation’s remarkable story.

Produced as an ode to the nation, the TVC highlights important themes that bring to light the UAE’s exceptional achievements in the past 50 years such as space exploration, the power of promoting cultural preservation, and the nation’s continued commitment to turning dreams once considered impossible into reality. In parallel, the video showcases Mubadala's pride for the nation’s accomplishments within half a century, including its assets and their contributions to the UAE’s economic diversification.

As a touching tribute to the unification of the Emirates, the voice of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan celebrating the union, can also be heard as the video closes.

Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer, commented: "As we come together to celebrate the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, we are reminded of the phenomenal achievements we have accomplished as a nation, guided by the vision and foresight of our founding fathers. This message of unity and hope in 50 years of Progress is not only a celebration of the past 50 years, but also our people, our story and what’s in store for the next 50 as we continue contributing to the growth and prosperity of our nation."

