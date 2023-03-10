UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Launches Smart Mission Project

Published March 10, 2023

Abdullah bin Zayed launches Smart Mission project

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has launched the “Smart Mission” project, the first innovative project of its kind in the world.

Through the project, the ministry aims to provide customers with a simple and comprehensive services process at the country’s embassies abroad, in line with the “We the UAE 2031” vision.

The project also aims to implement the vision of the UAE’s leadership to achieve the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071 and in line with the Principles of the 50 and the UAE Strategy for Government Services 2021-2025.

Sheikh Abdullah viewed the project’s maquette, which was prepared at the ministry’s headquarters and presented the project’s experiences aided by artificial intelligence (AI).

The Smart Mission project enables customers, via facial recognition technology, to benefit from proactive consular services, and allows direct interactions without human interaction through 3D and hologram technologies.

The project comprises several services that include return document issuance and authentication, as well as “To Whom It May Concern” certificates, among other consular services.

The Smart Mission project aligns with the UAE’s Year of Sustainability and supports relevant national strategies.

