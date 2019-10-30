RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2019) On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is leading the UAE's delegation to the now-running Third Edition of the Future Investment Initiative, FII, which opened in Riyadh on Tuesday under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and in the presence of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs and Chairman of board of Directors of the Public Investment Fund.

H. H. Sheikh Abdullah and his accompanying delegation attended a number of the event's panel sessions in the presence of heads of states and decision makers from around the world, including the G20 (Group of 20).

The event, hosted by the Public Investment Fund, features a number of panel discussions involving 300 decision-makers from more than 30 countries, in addition to over 6000 participants.

Considered one of the world's three largest such gatherings, the FII raises questions about the next decade for the global economy with business leaders and policymakers exploring all means to boost growth amid growing uncertainty.

The UAE's high-profile delegation to the event includes Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, Member of the Executive Council and Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Mubadala Investment Company and Sheikh Shakboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, the UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, along with 443 top Emirati executives and businessmen.

The event reflects the central role played by Saudi Arabia in the global economy and the paramount importance of the investment opportunities the Kingdom abounds in, being the largest Arab economy.