Abdullah Bin Zayed Leads UAE Delegation To Ministerial Meeting On Libya In New York

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 01:15 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to Ministerial Meeting on Libya in New York

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, led the UAE delegation to the Ministerial Meeting on Libya which was called for by France and Italy on the sidelines of the ongoing 74th session of the UN General Assembly

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, led the UAE delegation to the Ministerial Meeting on Libya which was called for by France and Italy on the sidelines of the ongoing 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

The meeting addressed the latest developments in Libya and ways of paving the way for resuming dialogue and political negotiations between the disputing parties under the aegis of the UN.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah was accompanied by Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

