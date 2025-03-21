Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia.

During the meeting held today in Abu Dhabi, H.H.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the Liberian Foreign Minister, and both sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the strong ties between the UAE and Liberia and the UAE’s commitment to fostering advanced relations with the West African nation.

The two ministers also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.