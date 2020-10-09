UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed, Malaysian FM Discuss Advancing Co-operation, Global Fight Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 09:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato' Seri Hishammuddin Hussein reviewed the prospects of advancing cooperation between the two friendly countries.

This came in a phone call today, wherein the two top diplomats agreed to meet shortly and to form joint working teams to drive cooperation in the fields of economy, investment, trade, food security and education.

The two sides discussed an array of issues of interest, in addition to the global fight against the COVID-19 in light of the co-operation between the two nations to transfer knowledge and exchange expertise in order to apply state-of-the-art techniques conducive to developing a vaccine to the disease.

The Malaysian minister underscored the importance of accelerating cooperation between the two friendly nations across various fronts, notably in the health and economic fields.

Sheikh Abdullah likewise emphasised on the privileged strategic and historical relations between the two nations and their leadership's determination to grow cooperation across various domains.

He highlighted the distinguished relations between the UAE and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the importance of further driving joint action to establish sustainable partnerships between the two sides.

