Tue 28th April 2020

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian Foreign Minister review bilateral ties, global fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Dato' Sri Hishamuddin Hussein, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, today discussed, in a Video Conference call, ties of friendship and joint cooperation between the UAE and Malaysia.

Sheikh Abdullah extended greetings on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan to the King of Malaysia HM Al-Sultan Abdullah ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah, Dato' Sri Hishamuddin and to the friendly people of Malaysia.

The two top diplomats reviewed the latest developments of coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic and the two nations' efforts to combat the novel virus.

They also discussed cooperation and exchange of expertise in the fields of education, food security, medical supplies and sharing information on COVID-19 cases, in a way that will boost the joint efforts to contain the virus.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the importance of cooperation and coordination between the two friendly countries in the fight against COVID-19, saying that joint efforts and solidarity among the various nations of the world, as well as adherence to the precautionary and preventive measures, will eventually lead to curbing this pandemic.

He also underlined the strong ties of friendship and cooperation between the countries and the shared desire to enhance them for the mutual benefit of their two peoples.

