Abdullah Bin Zayed, Malaysian PM Discuss Advancing Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 11:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, today reviewed the prospects of accelerating cooperation between the UAE and Malaysia at a meeting with Muhyiddin Yassin, Prime Minister of Malaysia, who is currently on a visit to the UAE.

This UAE top diplomat discussed with the State guest an array of issues of interest, including the two nations' efforts to confront the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the breadth and width of bilateral relations between the two nations, attributing the growing relations to the determination of their leadership to promote cooperation across various fronts for the common good of their peoples.

Ahead of the meeting, and in the presence of the Malaysian premier, Sheikh Abdullah and his Malaysian Counterpart Hishammuddin bin Hussein, exchanged three MoUs. The first covered cooperation on training diplomats; the second on establishing diplomatic cooperation in the field of food security; while the third was on endowing a chair in the name of late Sheikh Zayed at the Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS) - Malaysia.

Attending the meeting were Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Ambassador of UAE to Malaysia Khalid Ghanem Al Ghaith.

More Stories From Middle East

