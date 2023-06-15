Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian PM discuss bilateral relations

(@FahadShabbir)

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, during his official visit to Kuala Lumpur.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings and best wishes of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, noting that relations between the UAE and Malaysia are witnessing growing momentum, aided by the keenness of their leaderships to boost their ties.

In turn, Ibrahim relayed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, wishing the UAE continued growth and prosperity.

He also highlighted his country’s keenness to bolster its partnership with the UAE, underscoring the long-standing friendship between the two friendly countries.

The two sides discussed issues related to the bilateral cooperation between their countries, including in the areas of commerce, investment, the economy, energy and climate.

They also highlighted the importance of the signing of a joint declaration of intent between the two countries during the visit of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, in May 2023, which began talks between the two countries on the signing of a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA).

The two sides then discussed their cooperation in climate action and stressed the importance of the UAE’s hosting of COP28 at Expo City Dubai in November 2023.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Commercial Affairs; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Science and Technology; Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Health; and Khalid Ghanim Al Ghaith, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia.

