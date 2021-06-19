Abdullah bin Zayed, Maldives' FM discuss growing relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the Foreign Minister of the Maldives have discussed ways of strengthening bilateral ties and discussed a number issues of common interest.

This came as the UAE top diplomat received Abdulla Shahid at the Ministry's HQ here, where they reviewed the latest developments of the global battle against COVID-19 and the international efforts to speed up the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Sheikh Abdullah hailed the privileged relations between the two nations and underlined the UAE's keenness to grow them to the best interests of their peoples.