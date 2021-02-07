Abdullah bin Zayed, Maltese Minister for Foreign Affairs exchange three MoUs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Minister for European and Foreign Affairs, Evarist Bartolo, reviewed the prospects of further advancing cooperation between the two countries across various fields.

This came as the UAE top diplomat received today the Maltese minister at the Ministry’s Headquarters and discussed with him an array of issues of international and regional interest.

The two sides discussed the latest developments of the global battle against COVID-19 and the two countries’ contributions to international efforts made to ensure the delivery of the vaccine to all countries, while working to stem the fallout of the pandemic.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the privileged friendship ties between the UAE and Malta and their keenness to consolidate them to the best interests of the their peoples.

Ahead of the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah exchanged three MoUs with the Maltese minister. The first addressed cooperation in the field of higher education and scientific research; the second on the establishment of joint committees between the two nations; while the third involved both the Emirates Diplomatic academy and the Mediterranean Academy of Diplomatic Studies at the University of Malta.