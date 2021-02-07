UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed, Maltese Minister For Foreign Affairs Exchange Three MoUs

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 11:30 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Maltese Minister for Foreign Affairs exchange three MoUs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Minister for European and Foreign Affairs, Evarist Bartolo, reviewed the prospects of further advancing cooperation between the two countries across various fields.

This came as the UAE top diplomat received today the Maltese minister at the Ministry’s Headquarters and discussed with him an array of issues of international and regional interest.

The two sides discussed the latest developments of the global battle against COVID-19 and the two countries’ contributions to international efforts made to ensure the delivery of the vaccine to all countries, while working to stem the fallout of the pandemic.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the privileged friendship ties between the UAE and Malta and their keenness to consolidate them to the best interests of the their peoples.

Ahead of the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah exchanged three MoUs with the Maltese minister. The first addressed cooperation in the field of higher education and scientific research; the second on the establishment of joint committees between the two nations; while the third involved both the Emirates Diplomatic academy and the Mediterranean Academy of Diplomatic Studies at the University of Malta.

Related Topics

Education UAE Malta All Best Top

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys two bomb-laden ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Police buildings glow Red for Hope Probe

3 hours ago

Analysis: UAE’s Hope Probe a testimony to humank ..

3 hours ago

UAE welcomes lifting of temporary suspension on fl ..

3 hours ago

Tadweer carries out campsite Clean Up Awareness Dr ..

4 hours ago

UAE Minister of State commemorates opening of Malt ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.