Abdullah bin Zayed, Mauritanian counterpart discuss cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received his Mauritanian counterpart Ismael Ould Cheikh Ahmed.

The meeting touched on bilateral relations and ways to develop cooperation between the two brotherly countries as well as a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the Mauritanian Foreign Minister's visit, stressing the UAE’s interest in boosting relations with Mauritania in various fields.

For his part, the Mauritanian minister highlighted his country's aspiration to enhance cooperation with the UAE, based on the distinguished relations the two countries enjoy.