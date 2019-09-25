UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets African Union Chairperson In New York

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 11:45 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed meets African Union Chairperson in New York

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, AUC, and explored means of developing cooperation

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, AUC, and explored means of developing cooperation.

The meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, touched on means of enhancing UAE-Africa ties and developing aspects of joint cooperation at all levels.

Sheikh Abdullah and Mahamat also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern, particularly the developments in Libya.

AUC Chairperson, in turn, praised the UAE's supportive role for the African countries and the African Union Commission, re-affirming the Commission's keenness to strengthen joint cooperation with the UAE.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations UAE New York Libya All

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Inve ..

2 minutes ago

Around a million people die from malaria every yea ..

16 minutes ago

MoF organises workshop to introduce its smart scre ..

32 minutes ago

NATO Says Russian Proposal on Intermediate-Range M ..

9 minutes ago

Hot, humid weather to prevail in Multan

9 minutes ago

UN Envoy for Syria Says Will Meet With Lavrov on W ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.