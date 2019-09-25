Abdullah bin Zayed meets African Union Chairperson in New York

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, AUC, and explored means of developing cooperation

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, AUC, and explored means of developing cooperation.

The meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, touched on means of enhancing UAE-Africa ties and developing aspects of joint cooperation at all levels.

Sheikh Abdullah and Mahamat also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern, particularly the developments in Libya.

AUC Chairperson, in turn, praised the UAE's supportive role for the African countries and the African Union Commission, re-affirming the Commission's keenness to strengthen joint cooperation with the UAE.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, attended the meeting.