Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets Albanian Minister For Europe And Foreign Affairs

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 01:15 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Albanian Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs

TIRANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met in Tirana, Olta Xhaçka, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Albania.
During the meeting - which was held as part of the UAE top diplomat's working visit to Albania - the two ministers discussed the friendship and cooperation ties between the two countries and the prospects of enhancing relations across various fronts.
The two sides exchanged views on a number of issues of interest, including the situation in the middle East and the Balkans, in addition to the latest regional and international developments.


Sheikh Abdullah hailed the privileged relations between the UAE and Albania, and their desire to develop them in various fields for the common good of their two peoples.
For her part, the Albanian minister expressed her country's aspiration to strengthen relations of friendship and cooperation with the UAE in all sectors.

The meeting was attended by Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Cultural Affairs, Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Commercial Affairs, and Sulaiman Al Mazrouei, the UAE's non-resident ambassador to Albania.

Related Topics

Europe UAE Visit Tirana Albania Middle East Albanian All Top

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Albania PM witness signing of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Albania PM witness signing of cooperation agreement

8 minutes ago
 President of Indonesia receives UAE ambassador

President of Indonesia receives UAE ambassador

53 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s merchandise trade with the world crosse ..

UAE&#039;s merchandise trade with the world crossed $1 trillion mark in 2022: WT ..

1 hour ago
 Austin Says Afghanistan After Action Review to Inf ..

Austin Says Afghanistan After Action Review to Inform Future Pentagon Decision-M ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Red Crescent to Build 1,000 Houses in Syria's ..

UAE Red Crescent to Build 1,000 Houses in Syria's Latakia After Earthquake - Rep ..

2 hours ago
 Mills in Sindh produce 6.6573 million tons sugar s ..

Mills in Sindh produce 6.6573 million tons sugar since start of season

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.