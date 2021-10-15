Abdullah bin Zayed meets American Jewish Committee members in Washington

WASHINGTON, DC, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with members of the American Jewish Committee (AJC), as part of his visit to the United States capital, Washington DC.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the strategic relations between the UAE and the US, and their efforts to solidify foundations of security, stability and peace in the region.

The meeting also touched on the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement by the UAE and Israel, and its role in achieving peace and stability in the middle East, meeting the aspirations of its peoples for development, and its role in boosting prospects of cooperation between the two countries across many vital fields.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the AJC members and praised their role in promoting mutual understanding and spreading the values ​​of coexistence and tolerance among peoples.

He also referred to the importance of the Abraham Accord - considering it a constructive ground - for reaching peace and consolidating the pillars of security and stability in the Middle East region.