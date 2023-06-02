UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets Brazilian Counterpart On Sidelines Of ‘Friends Of BRICS’ Meeting

Published June 02, 2023

CAPE TOWN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met Mauro Vieira, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federative Republic of Brazil, on the sidelines of a ‘Friends of BRICS’ meeting in Cape Town, South Africa.

During the meeting, they discussed friendship between their countries and ways to expand their strategic partnership across all sectors, including trade, investment, renewable energy and climate action.

The two sides exchanged views on a number of items on the agenda of the ‘Friends of BRICS’ meeting.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Vieira also discussed the outcomes of the official visit of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil, to the UAE last month, and its vital role in enhancing the prospects for the strategic cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

Moreover, the top diplomats reviewed their cooperation within the framework of international organisations and ways to enhance multilateral action in overcoming common global challenges, especially as the UAE and Brazil are current members in the UN Security Council.

They also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

Sheikh Abdullah underscored the strong friendship between the UAE and Brazil, noting that their countries are seeking to expand cooperation and partnership to achieve further growth and development, supporting their vision to achieve sustainable economic prosperity and development for their peoples.

His Highness added that the UAE eager to work with Brazil within the framework of the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) to support the group’s objectives of achieving development in communities and preserving international peace and security.

His Highness said he is looking forward to the participation of Brazil in the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is set to take place next November in Dubai Expo City.

