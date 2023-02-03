UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets Britain's Shadow Foreign Secretary

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Britain&#039;s Shadow Foreign Secretary

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met David Lammy, British Shadow Foreign Secretary and Member of Parliament.

During the meeting, which was held in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdullah and Lammy discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in all fields to serve their common interests and benefit their peoples.

They also reviewed the latest regional and international developments.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Lammy's visit, stressing his keenness to strengthen and develop the close bilateral relations between the two countries and expand their cooperation in various fields.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mansour Abdullah Khalfan Belhoul, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

