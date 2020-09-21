UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets British Foreign Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 10:15 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the strategic ties between the UAE and the United Kingdom and ways of consolidating their cooperation in many sectors, including health, and their coordination in international organisations.

Both ministers also discussed various regional developments and several regional and international topics of mutual concern, stressing the distinguished historic relations between the two countries and their leaderships.

They also talked about the peace accord signed recently between the UAE and Israel in the US and its key role in reinforcing the foundations of security and stability in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah lauded the strategic ties between the UAE and the UK and their keenness to enhance their overall cooperation to serve their mutual interests.

The meeting was attended by James Cleverly, Minister for middle East & North Africa in the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Mansour Abdullah Belhoul, UAE Ambassador to the UK, and Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Cultural Affairs.

Related Topics

Africa Israel UAE United Kingdom Middle East

Recent Stories

External construction for Austria Pavilion at Expo ..

31 minutes ago

India&#039;s &#039;Think West&#039; policy focuses ..

1 hour ago

National Ambulance partners with HCT to train, rec ..

2 hours ago

Latifa bint Mohammed visits &#039;Photographs in D ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Safari Park to welcome visitors from 5th Oct ..

2 hours ago

Boy suspected of parricide arrested

8 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.