Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the strategic ties between the UAE and the United Kingdom and ways of consolidating their cooperation in many sectors, including health, and their coordination in international organisations.

Both ministers also discussed various regional developments and several regional and international topics of mutual concern, stressing the distinguished historic relations between the two countries and their leaderships.

They also talked about the peace accord signed recently between the UAE and Israel in the US and its key role in reinforcing the foundations of security and stability in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah lauded the strategic ties between the UAE and the UK and their keenness to enhance their overall cooperation to serve their mutual interests.

The meeting was attended by James Cleverly, Minister for middle East & North Africa in the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Mansour Abdullah Belhoul, UAE Ambassador to the UK, and Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Cultural Affairs.