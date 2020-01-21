Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, today met with the British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in London.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed ways of enhancing their overall cooperation and coordination and discussed the latest regional and international issues of mutual concern, including the situations in Libya, Syria, Iraq and Iran.

They also discussed the United Kingdom’s preparations for the Expo 2020 Dubai, which is expected to attract over 25 million visitors during its six-month run from October 2020 to April 2021.

They then noted the continuous increase in the number of British tourists visiting the UAE annually, reaching 1.

4 million last year, and that over 100,000 British citizens live in the UAE and contribute to its ongoing overall development.

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the strong ties of friendship and strategic cooperation between the UAE and the UK, and their keenness to enhance their overall relations.

Raab welcomed Sheikh Abdullah and his delegation, stating that the UK is looking forward to developing its bilateral cooperation with the UAE in various sectors.

The meeting was attended by Mansour Abdullah Balhoul Al Falasi, UAE Ambassador to the UK.