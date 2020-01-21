UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets British Foreign Secretary

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 11:15 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, today met with the British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in London.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed ways of enhancing their overall cooperation and coordination and discussed the latest regional and international issues of mutual concern, including the situations in Libya, Syria, Iraq and Iran.

They also discussed the United Kingdom’s preparations for the Expo 2020 Dubai, which is expected to attract over 25 million visitors during its six-month run from October 2020 to April 2021.

They then noted the continuous increase in the number of British tourists visiting the UAE annually, reaching 1.

4 million last year, and that over 100,000 British citizens live in the UAE and contribute to its ongoing overall development.

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the strong ties of friendship and strategic cooperation between the UAE and the UK, and their keenness to enhance their overall relations.

Raab welcomed Sheikh Abdullah and his delegation, stating that the UK is looking forward to developing its bilateral cooperation with the UAE in various sectors.

The meeting was attended by Mansour Abdullah Balhoul Al Falasi, UAE Ambassador to the UK.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Iraq UAE Dubai London United Kingdom Libya April October 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

FNC approves two federal bills, directs five quest ..

1 hour ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours Dubai Media City

1 hour ago

First round of political consultations between min ..

1 hour ago

Spanish Authorities Say Chance of Chinese Coronavi ..

16 minutes ago

Two Japanese Jets Begin Maritime Surveillance Miss ..

16 minutes ago

Over 11,000 workers participate in PCLA Awareness ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.