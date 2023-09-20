Abdullah bin Zayed meets Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council in New York

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met with Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, Chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) in New York.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to Al-Alimi the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes for further security, stability and prosperity for Yemen and its people.

For his part, Al-Alimi conveyed his greetings to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

The two sides reviewed several topics on the agenda of the UN General Assembly and the international efforts made to reach a political solution to the Yemeni crisis.

The meeting also touched on ways to further develop joint cooperation between the two countries, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE's firm position in standing alongside the brotherly Yemeni people to meet their aspirations for a stable and prosperous future. He commended the well-established historical and fraternal relations between the UAE and Yemen.

Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi valued the UAE's support for the Yemeni people, stressing the solid historical and brotherly relations that unite the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, along with a number of senior officials.

