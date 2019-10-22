Abdullah bin Zayed meets Chairperson of Foreign Relations Committee of French Parliament

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with Mariel de Sarnez, Chairperson of the Foreign Relations Committee of the French Parliament.

During the meeting, which is part of Sheikh Abdullah’s official visit to France, both sides discussed the bilateral relations between the UAE and France and ways of enhancing their overall cooperation, especially in the parliamentary field.

They also exchanged opinions on the latest regional developments and discussed several regional and international issues of common interest, including Libya, Yemen and Syria.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the UAE's keenness to strengthen its advancing relations with France, in line with the aspirations of their leaderships and peoples.

Mariel de Sarnez welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit and stressed its importance to enhancing their overall cooperation while praising the UAE's leading regional and international stature.

The meeting was attended by Ali Abdullah Al Ahmad, UAE Ambassador to France.