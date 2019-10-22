UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets Chairperson Of Foreign Relations Committee Of French Parliament

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 09:30 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Chairperson of Foreign Relations Committee of French Parliament

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with Mariel de Sarnez, Chairperson of the Foreign Relations Committee of the French Parliament.

During the meeting, which is part of Sheikh Abdullah’s official visit to France, both sides discussed the bilateral relations between the UAE and France and ways of enhancing their overall cooperation, especially in the parliamentary field.

They also exchanged opinions on the latest regional developments and discussed several regional and international issues of common interest, including Libya, Yemen and Syria.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the UAE's keenness to strengthen its advancing relations with France, in line with the aspirations of their leaderships and peoples.

Mariel de Sarnez welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit and stressed its importance to enhancing their overall cooperation while praising the UAE's leading regional and international stature.

The meeting was attended by Ali Abdullah Al Ahmad, UAE Ambassador to France.

Related Topics

Syria Parliament Yemen France UAE Visit Libya

Recent Stories

Speakers call for awareness raising campaigns to f ..

1 hour ago

Delegates From 12 African Countries Arrive in Russ ..

6 minutes ago

At Least 157 Killed, Over 5,000 Injured in Recent ..

6 minutes ago

Some 80,000 Children Displaced During Turkey's Off ..

7 minutes ago

Accreditation given to Electrical Dept. of enginee ..

7 minutes ago

About 15 Million Yemenis Suffer From Water Shortag ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.