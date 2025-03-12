Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker to discuss strengthening cooperation

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 10:45 PM
COPENHAGEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Søren Gade Jensen, Speaker of the Danish Parliament, as part of the UAE top diplomat's working visit to Copenhagen.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries, including parliamentary relations, and explored prospects for enhancing cooperation in various sectors.
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the crucial role of parliaments in strengthening and deepening relations between nations. He reiterated the UAE's commitment to seizing all available opportunities to support and develop cooperative ties with Denmark in various fields, based on the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries.
Additionally, Sheikh Abdullah and Jensen discussed several issues and topics of shared interest.
The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; Fatema Khamis Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway and Non-resident Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark; Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister for Energy and Sustainability Affairs; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister for Advanced Science and Technology; and Omar Saif Ghobash, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and UAE Non-resident Ambassador to the Vatican.
