Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets Danish Parliament Speaker To Discuss Strengthening Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 10:45 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker to discuss strengthening cooperation

COPENHAGEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Søren Gade Jensen, Speaker of the Danish Parliament, as part of the UAE top diplomat's working visit to Copenhagen.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries, including parliamentary relations, and explored prospects for enhancing cooperation in various sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the crucial role of parliaments in strengthening and deepening relations between nations. He reiterated the UAE's commitment to seizing all available opportunities to support and develop cooperative ties with Denmark in various fields, based on the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries.

Additionally, Sheikh Abdullah and Jensen discussed several issues and topics of shared interest.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; Fatema Khamis Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway and Non-resident Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark; Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister for Energy and Sustainability Affairs; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister for Advanced Science and Technology; and Omar Saif Ghobash, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and UAE Non-resident Ambassador to the Vatican.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Norway UAE Visit Denmark All Top

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker to discuss strengthening coop ..

3 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for coopera ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for cooperation in sustainable agricultur ..

18 minutes ago
 King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Cop ..

King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen

47 minutes ago
 Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number aucti ..

Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of M ..

Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women

2 hours ago
 Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, ..

Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..

2 hours ago
Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

2 hours ago
 Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 54 ..

Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 540m embezzlement case

2 hours ago
 US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign ..

US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign exchange market

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its d ..

Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its digital leadership

3 hours ago
 Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to trans ..

Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to transform public spaces into artist ..

3 hours ago
 SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in ..

SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East