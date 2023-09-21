NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met with Aidrous Al Zubaidi, Deputy Head of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) in New York.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed the developments in the Yemeni crisis and the United Nations' efforts to reach a sustainable political settlement leading to comprehensive peace in Yemen. They also exchanged views on various regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed the UAE's full support for the United Nations' efforts to achieve a political solution to the Yemeni crisis that meets the aspirations of Yemeni people for peace, stability and development.

He also praised the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to achieve a permanent ceasefire in Yemen and focus on the political settlement of the crisis. His Highness reiterated the UAE's commitment to stand by the Yemeni people and support their legitimate aspirations for stability and a decent life.

Al Zubaidi, in turn, expressed his appreciation for the continuous and unlimited support provided by the UAE to the Yemeni people, wishing the UAE and its people further progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and Mohamed Abushahab, Deputy Permanent Representative at the UAE's Permanent Mission to the United Nations.