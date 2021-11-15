UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets Egyptian Foreign Minister In Dubai

Mon 15th November 2021

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Egyptian Foreign Minister in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Sameh Hassan Shoukry, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Dubai.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the deep-rooted brotherly relations between the UAE and Egypt and ways to foster them across various sectors.

Sheikh Abdullah and Minister Shoukry also explored regional developments, efforts to consolidate the pillars of security and stability there, as well as a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of the Egyptian Foreign Minister, highlighting the strong UAE-Egypt ties and their continues eagerness to boost them in all fields to meet the aspirations of their leadership and their peoples.

