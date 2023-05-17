UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets EU's High Representative For Foreign Affairs And Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed meets EU&#039;s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2023) BRUSSELS, 17th May, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, held a meeting with Josep Borrell, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission.

The discussions, which took place in Brussels, focused on strengthening bilateral relations between the UAE, the EU, and its member states across various sectors.

Both sides exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual concern. Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the importance of international multilateral cooperation in achieving global peace, stability, and development.

The meeting also addressed the ongoing developments in Sudan and the need for a comprehensive political settlement to the crisis, as well as efforts to facilitate evacuations.

Sheikh Abdullah and Borrell further discussed climate change issues, including the acceleration of global climate action and the UAE's preparations to host COP28 in Dubai Expo City this year.

Highlighting the significance of a comprehensive and targeted approach to address climate change repercussions, Sheikh Abdullah emphasised that the challenges arising from climate change directly impact global security and stability.

He also emphasised the urgency to expedite global climate action to support comprehensive and sustainable development pathways in societies.

They also discussed several other topics of mutual interest, along with collaboration within international organisations.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE highlighted the country's commitment, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to establishing fruitful and constructive relations with the EU and its member states. He emphasised that the strategic partnerships between the UAE and various European countries have opened promising avenues for positive and creative cooperation across all fields.

In response, Borrell welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit and acknowledged the strong ties between the UAE and the EU, as well as its member states. He commended the UAE's notable humanitarian efforts and global initiatives, as well as its support for multilateral actions aimed at strengthening international peace and security.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Commercial Affairs; and Mohammad Ismail Al Sahlawi, UAE Ambassador to Belgium.

In a related context, Sheikh Abdullah and Borrell met with a delegation from the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic academy during their visit to Brussels as part of an academic trip, which includes visits to various headquarters of international institutions and bodies, including the European Commission.

