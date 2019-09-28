UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets FMs On UNGA Sidelines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 05:00 PM

On the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation held a round of key meetings with the participating foreign ministers

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2019) On the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation held a round of key meetings with the participating foreign ministers.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah's engagements included meetings with Ministers of Foreign Affairs; Teodoro Ribera of Chile, Retno Marsudi of Indonesia, Dr Naledi Pandor and Nikos Dendias of Greece.

The meetings addressed means of accelerating bilateral relations in areas of investment, culture, economy, trade, education, tourism, renewable energy and technology.

Sheikh Abdullah also exchanged views with the foreign ministers over the latest regional and international developments and key topics on the agenda of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

Sheikh Abdullah and his Chilean counterpart Teodoro Ribera, signed an agreement between the governments of the UAE and Chile on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters.

The meetings were attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, and Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

