Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets Foreign Ministers, Senior Officials In New York

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 12:15 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held separate meetings with several foreign ministers on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah held talks with Cho Hyun, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea; Constantinos Kombos, Foreign Minister of Cyprus; and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India.

The discussions covered issues on the UNGA80 agenda and cooperation within international organisations, as well as prospects for bilateral cooperation and partnerships in sectors including economy, trade, investment, education, food security, health, culture, artificial intelligence, advanced technology, renewable energy and climate.

The UAE's top diplomat affirmed the country's commitment to building relations and sustainable partnerships with friendly and brotherly nations, based on trust, mutual respect and constructive cooperation.

The Foreign Ministers also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern.

Additionally, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah discussed with Børge Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum, ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields.

The meetings were attended by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations; and Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology.

