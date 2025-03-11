Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets French FM In Paris To Strengthen Strategic Relations

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 09:18 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) PARIS,11th March, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France.

During the meeting, which took place as part of His Highness' official visit to Paris, the two top diplomats focused on the strategic relations between the UAE and France and ways to enhance and develop them across various sectors, including economic, trade, and investment, as well as cultural cooperation.

The talks also covered collaboration in climate action and advanced technology.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressed his pride in the long-standing ties between the UAE and France, commending the continuous growth and development of their cooperation in key sectors that support both countries’ visions for comprehensive development and sustainable economic prosperity.

The two ministers also exchanged views on regional and global developments, particularly in the middle East and their humanitarian implications.

Additionally, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Jean-Noël Barrot discussed joint efforts to promote peace and stability in the region and worldwide, in line with the aspirations of nations for growth and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani, UAE Ambassador to the French Republic; and Omar Saif Ghobash, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to the Vatican.

