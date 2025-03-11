Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets French Minister Of Armed Forces In Paris

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 12:15 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed Forces in Paris

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) PARIS, 10th March, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today with Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of the Armed Forces of France, as part of the UAE Top Diplomat's working visit to Paris.

Upon his arrival at the French Ministry of Armed Forces, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah was received with an official welcome ceremony, where the national anthems of the United Arab Emirates and the French Republic were played, and a guard of honour was assembled in salute to him.

Following the official welcome, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah held a joint meeting with Minister Sébastien Lecornu, during which they discussed the strategic relations between the two countries and their cooperation in defence fields.

The two ministers also reviewed and exchanged views over several regional and international issues of shared interest.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani; and Omar Saif Ghobash, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to the Vatican.

