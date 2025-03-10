- Home
- Middle East
- Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Culture; witnesses signing of MoU between two countries
Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets French Minister Of Culture; Witnesses Signing Of MoU Between Two Countries
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 11:45 PM
PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today in Paris with Rachida Dati, Minister of Culture of the French Republic, to discuss enhancing cultural cooperation between the two nations.
During the meeting, which took place as part of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah's working visit to Paris, discussions focused on ways to accelerate cultural exchanges between the UAE and France within the framework of the strategic relations between the two friendly countries.
Discussions encompassed various joint projects and initiatives within the cultural and creative industries. The UAE Top Diplomat commended the sustained progress in bilateral cultural collaboration.
Sheikh Abdullah also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the UAE National Orchestra and the Orchestre de Paris – Philharmonie.
The MoU was signed by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State and Chairperson of the UAE National Orchestra, and by Rachida Dati, Minister of Culture, and Olivier Mantei, General Manager of the Cité de la musique and President of the Philharmonie de Paris, on behalf of the French side.
The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani; and Omar Saif Ghobash, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to the Vatican.
Recent Stories
Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik assumes charge
Pakistan making economic progress in many field: Ahsan
20 POs, 10 court absconders arrested in crackdown
260 vehicles challaned, over Rs. 205,350 fine imposed
UAE Cabinet approves National Investment Strategy 2031; National Policy for Comb ..
Govt. committed to public relief and development: Rana Sanaullah
Stock markets slump on US, China economic fears
Quetta Administration launches crackdown against mini petrol pumps
SSP SBA holds open katchery
202,500 pay orders distributed under PSER in RWP
Court orders arrest warrants for PTI leaders in violation of section 144
NTDC regularizes services of 19 players, promotes 25 to next grades
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Culture; witnesses signing of MoU between two countries3 minutes ago
-
UAE Cabinet approves National Investment Strategy 2031; National Policy for Combating Health Risks18 minutes ago
-
UAE President receives teachers, administrators, outstanding students in celebration of Ramadan2 hours ago
-
AIQ announces $340 million contract for large-scale deployment of agentic AI across ADNOC operations2 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on DIFC Courts3 hours ago
-
ADIB shareholders approve AED3.030 billion cash dividend3 hours ago
-
Dubai Health Authority’s Disaster Management Office gains IPSN membership4 hours ago
-
RTA signs cooperation agreements with developers, free zones in Dubai to enhance service levels4 hours ago
-
Emirates Health Services enhances Pulmonary Tuberculosis detection with AI technologies4 hours ago
-
Saud bin Saqr receives Chairman of Kempinski Hotels4 hours ago
-
Ajman parks win Green Flag Award 20255 hours ago
-
MBRHC contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign5 hours ago