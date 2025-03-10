Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Culture; witnesses signing of MoU between two countries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today in Paris with Rachida Dati, Minister of Culture of the French Republic, to discuss enhancing cultural cooperation between the two nations.

During the meeting, which took place as part of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah's working visit to Paris, discussions focused on ways to accelerate cultural exchanges between the UAE and France within the framework of the strategic relations between the two friendly countries.

Discussions encompassed various joint projects and initiatives within the cultural and creative industries. The UAE Top Diplomat commended the sustained progress in bilateral cultural collaboration.

Sheikh Abdullah also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the UAE National Orchestra and the Orchestre de Paris – Philharmonie.

The MoU was signed by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State and Chairperson of the UAE National Orchestra, and by Rachida Dati, Minister of Culture, and Olivier Mantei, General Manager of the Cité de la musique and President of the Philharmonie de Paris, on behalf of the French side.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani; and Omar Saif Ghobash, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to the Vatican.