Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets French Minister Of Culture; Witnesses Signing Of MoU Between Two Countries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 11:45 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Culture; witnesses signing of MoU between two countries

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today in Paris with Rachida Dati, Minister of Culture of the French Republic, to discuss enhancing cultural cooperation between the two nations.

During the meeting, which took place as part of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah's working visit to Paris, discussions focused on ways to accelerate cultural exchanges between the UAE and France within the framework of the strategic relations between the two friendly countries.

Discussions encompassed various joint projects and initiatives within the cultural and creative industries. The UAE Top Diplomat commended the sustained progress in bilateral cultural collaboration.

Sheikh Abdullah also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the UAE National Orchestra and the Orchestre de Paris – Philharmonie.

The MoU was signed by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State and Chairperson of the UAE National Orchestra, and by Rachida Dati, Minister of Culture, and Olivier Mantei, General Manager of the Cité de la musique and President of the Philharmonie de Paris, on behalf of the French side.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani; and Omar Saif Ghobash, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to the Vatican.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France UAE Visit Paris Progress Top

Recent Stories

Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik assumes c ..

Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik assumes charge

1 minute ago
 Pakistan making economic progress in many field: A ..

Pakistan making economic progress in many field: Ahsan

1 minute ago
 20 POs, 10 court absconders arrested in crackdown

20 POs, 10 court absconders arrested in crackdown

1 minute ago
 260 vehicles challaned, over Rs. 205,350 fine impo ..

260 vehicles challaned, over Rs. 205,350 fine imposed

1 minute ago
 UAE Cabinet approves National Investment Strategy ..

UAE Cabinet approves National Investment Strategy 2031; National Policy for Comb ..

18 minutes ago
 Govt. committed to public relief and development: ..

Govt. committed to public relief and development: Rana Sanaullah

1 minute ago
Stock markets slump on US, China economic fears

Stock markets slump on US, China economic fears

1 minute ago
 Quetta Administration launches crackdown against m ..

Quetta Administration launches crackdown against mini petrol pumps

1 minute ago
 SSP SBA holds open katchery

SSP SBA holds open katchery

1 minute ago
 202,500 pay orders distributed under PSER in RWP

202,500 pay orders distributed under PSER in RWP

20 minutes ago
 Court orders arrest warrants for PTI leaders in vi ..

Court orders arrest warrants for PTI leaders in violation of section 144

20 minutes ago
 NTDC regularizes services of 19 players, promotes ..

NTDC regularizes services of 19 players, promotes 25 to next grades

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East