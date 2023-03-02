Abdullah bin Zayed meets Indian PM in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

This came during the reception of the Indian Prime Minister of foreign ministers of countries participating in the G20 meetings held in India on 1st-2nd March.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to the Indian Prime Minister, and their wishes of progress and prosperity for India.

For his part, Prime Minister Modi reciprocated the greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, wishing the UAE further progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the depth of the historical UAE-India ties, noting that their comprehensive strategic partnership has yielded many developmental achievements that support their vision to achieve sustainable economic prosperity.

He also reaffirmed the UAE's support of India's presidency of G20, pointing out that it is an ideal opportunity to enhance multilateral action and establish a sustainable model for constructive international cooperation on a number of important issues, including combating climate change, reforming multilateral institutions, empowering women, renewable energy, and promoting sustainable economic growth.