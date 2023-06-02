Abdullah bin Zayed meets Iranian Foreign Minister on sidelines of ‘Friends of BRICS’ meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAPE TOWN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the sidelines of the ‘Friends of BRICS’ meeting held in Cape Town, South Africa.

During the meeting, they discussed ways of driving UAE-Iran relations forward and boosting their cooperation to serve their common interests and support security, stability and prosperity in the region.

The two sides exchanged views on a number of regional and global developments and issues of common concern, as well as the situation in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed that the UAE's is a firm believer in the importance of establishing constructive dialogue and cooperation with other countries in the region, and promoting good neighborliness with the aim of achieving peace, maintaining stability and realisng further development and prosperity for the peoples of the region.