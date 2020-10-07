Abdullah bin Zayed meets Israeli FM in Berlin

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2020) In the first meeting between the top diplomats of the two countries, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Gabi Ashkenazi, Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, reviewed the prospects of growing cooperation and bilateral relations in the fields of economy, trade, investment, food security, technology, transport, aviation, health and culture.

The two ministers met at the Villa Borsig in Berlin where they were welcomed upon arrival by Heiko Maas, German Minister for Foreign Affairs. They exchanged views over a number of regional and international issues of concern. The peace accord signed by the two countries was front-and-center in the meeting in light of its importance in establishing peace and stability in the region.

They also reviewed the global fight against COVID-19 and the exchange of knowledge and expertise between the two countries to establishing advanced testing systems aimed at developing a vaccine to the disease.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the importance of building on the peace accord between the two nations in order to achieve just and comprehensive peace in the region.

"With the signing of the historic UAE-Israeli peace accord, the two nations are looking forward to cultivating prosperity and sustainable development and strengthening joint action in various fields to the best interests of the two nations' peoples," said Sheikh Abdullah.

The German top diplomat hosted a dinner banquet in honour of the two ministers and their accompanying delegations.

Sheikh Abdullah was accompanied by Hafsa Abdullah Al Olama, UAE Ambassadress to Germany, and Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Cultural Affairs