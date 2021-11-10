Abdullah bin Zayed meets Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs in Amman

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met in Amman with Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan.

During the meeting, both sides discussed boosting their overall cooperation, in light of their deep-rooted strategic relations.

Sheikh Abdullah and Safadi also highlighted their mutual keenness to reinforce the cooperation between the two countries in all areas, most notably in investment, economy, tourism, culture and defence.

They then discussed the outcomes of the meeting between His Majesty King Abdullah II, King of Jordan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in Amman in May, which aimed to strengthen the close ties between the two countries.

The two ministers talked about several regional issues of mutual concern and highlighted the importance of continuing their related coordination and cooperation to overcome common challenges and achieve security and stability in the Arab region.

Sheikh Abdullah extended his greetings and congratulations to Safadi on the centenary of the founding Jordan.

Safadi, for his part, congratulated the UAE on its Golden Jubilee and the successful hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah stressed the UAE and Jordan share deep-rooted, profound and strategic relations, noting their mutual keenness to enhance their overall cooperation.

He added that the UAE appreciates Jordan’s key role in supporting joint Arab action and achieving security and stability in the region.

Safadi highlighted Jordan’s appreciation for its distinguished ties with the UAE, lauding its mutual stances and its support for Jordan in overcoming economic challenges and support for Jordanian citizens in the UAE.

The meeting was also attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and Ahmed Ali Mohammed Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan.