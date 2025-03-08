Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2025 | 10:45 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of government entities at Barzat Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met leaders and employees of government entities at the Abu Dhabi Government Ramadan Majlis (Barzat Abu Dhabi), organised by Abu Dhabi Media Office at Qasr Al Hosn.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah exchanged greetings and blessings with attendees on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, praying to God to grant the UAE, its leadership, people, and residents continued prosperity and blessings under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

H.

H. Sheikh Abdullah emphasised that Barzat Abu Dhabi reflects the values and principles of the Year of Community, declared by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, by offering welcoming spaces for government leaders and employees to connect outside the workplace in a unique Ramadan setting, fostering social bonds, encouraging collaboration, and enhancing government performance across sectors.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi, along with officials and employees from various government entities, as well as their families.

